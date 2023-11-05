The Witcher actress, Anya Chalotra, could sign for DC Comics and play a villain related to Wonder Woman.

Henry Cavill will not return as Superman or Geralt of Rivia, but one of his former co-stars in The Witcher is ready to shine in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. Anya Chalotra, who has played Yennefer of Vengerberg in the Netflix show, could be part of the animated series Creature Commandos. According to an update in her cover letter on casting site Spotlight, Chalotra will play Circe, an iconic villain associated with Wonder Woman in the comics.

This actress’ participation in Creature Commandos adds to an already impressive cast, which includes Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Alan Tudyk, David Harbor and Viola Davis. The series centers on Amanda Waller (Davis), who forms a team made up of monsters. The most exciting thing about the show is that the actors of this show will also reprise their roles in live action, which could lead to exciting showdowns between Circe and Wonder Woman. So there’s a chance we’ll see Circe in Anya Chalotra, a DCU television series that focuses on the island of Themyscira.

With the inclusion of Circe in Creature Commandos, James Gunn once again demonstrates his commitment to bringing the spotlight to DC’s lesser-known characters.

Who is Circe?

Circe de DC Comics

Circe made her first appearance in DC Comics in 1949’s Wonder Woman #37, where she exhibited her magical ability to turn humans into animals. Although her current fame primarily associates her with Diana Prince, for years she battled other DC heroes, such as Superman and Supergirl. She then returned after the Crisis on Infinite Earths event in 1985, which once again focused attention on this superheroine. Since then, Circe has become one of Wonder Woman’s most iconic villains.

As for her powers, Circe stands out for her divine magical abilities. She can fly, shapeshift, alter reality, and has immortality. She also leads the Injustice League Dark, a team of supervillains specialized in magic. But her most distinctive feature is her ability to transform people into animal hybrids known as Ani-Men. So it would be great to see Anya Chalotra playing Circe in live action.

Let’s hope that soon they will reveal more details of everything they are preparing.

