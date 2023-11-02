Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman answered the narrative where the MK was referred to as the Family Court.

Anwar Usman’s name was in the spotlight following the decision in Case Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 regarding the age requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

This decision made Anwar Usman attacked by netizens who said that now the MK has become a Family Court, not a Constitutional Court any more.

This made Anwar Usman immediately respond regarding the Family Court.

Also read: Tissa Biani relaxes and resembles Dewi Perssik and Mulan Jameela, Netizen: If it’s the same as Fuji, it’s really different

He considered that the Family Court’s narrative was indeed true. However, the family here is meant for the family of the Indonesian nation as a whole.

“That’s right, the Indonesian national family. That’s how it is,” said Anwar after a closed session with the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) in Building II MK, Jakarta, Tuesday evening as reported by Antara.

Regarding him not resigning when examining the case; so that it is linked to a conflict of interest, Anwar said that a position has been arranged by God.

He also questioned the conflict of interest narrative thrown at him by the public. Anwar feels that there is no conflict of interest for him in the case which was decided on Monday (16/10).

The response made by Anwar Usman was immediately criticized by netizens by uploading the Instagram account @jktinfo.

Also Read: PSM Makassar Receives Prayers and Support from the Acting Governor of South Sulawesi

“Just your family,” wrote @was****.

“If it’s true that the Indonesian family means we are family too, sir, you can borrow one hundred million first,” said @why***.