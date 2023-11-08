loading…

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim attending a Pro-Palestinian demonstration. Photo/BBC

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister (PM) Malaysia , Anwar Ibrahim said his country would maintain relations with Hamas and will not punish the group.

“The Malaysian people must unanimously support the Palestinian cause,” Anwar told the Malaysian parliament as quoted by the BBC, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Anwar made this statement in response to a proposal by US lawmakers to impose sanctions on foreign supporters of Hamas.

Analysts say this is also true politically in a country where support for the Palestinians has long been bipartisan and widespread.

A Malaysian opposition lawmaker asked Anwar about the Malaysian government’s stance after the US House of Representatives last week voted to sanction foreign supporters of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“I will not accept any threats, including this. “This action is unilateral and illegal, because we as members of the UN only recognize decisions taken by the UN Security Council,” stressed Anwar.

Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, has long advocated for the Palestinian cause. The country does not recognize Israel diplomatically and states that such recognition will not be granted until a two-state solution is realized. The capital, Kuala Lumpur, frequently hosts conferences on Palestinian issues.

The 76-year-old Anwar has also been advocating for Palestine since his college days. As in many parts of the world, Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza has sparked mass gatherings and demonstrations in Malaysia.

However, this also shows support for Hamas. A video showing a group of teachers dressed as militants and carrying toy guns went viral on TikTok during Palestine Solidarity Week in Malaysia at the end of October, prompting Anwar to ask schools to monitor activities during the week.