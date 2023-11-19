Born in Yonkers, New York, on April 16, 1962, Antony Blinken is the Sean Connery of American diplomacy. A man of undoubted charm, of in-depth studies and solid European roots, he constitutes the quintessence of democratic thought in an Obama-Bidenian key, to the point of having declared that his relationship with Biden is «the closest to the father-son relationship that can be have without being related.”

Son of Judith Frehm and Donald Blinken, his maternal grandparents were Hungarian Jews and his paternal grandparents were Ukrainian Jews. Not only that: his father was the American ambassador to Hungary, his uncle Alan was to Belgium, while his grandfather, Maurice Henry, was among the first supporters of the State of Israel and among the founders of the American Palestine Institute, as well as commissioning a study of economic feasibility on the creation and sustainability of the independent Jewish state.

Life is Beautiful

When his mother, after her divorce from his father Donald, married Samuel Pisar, the young Antony, whose paternal grandparents had found refuge in the United States after escaping the pogroms in Russia, came into contact in an even more intimate way with the theme of Holocaust.

Pisar, in fact, was the only one in his family to have survived Auschwitz and Dachau. As Marilisa Palumbo reported in “Sette” (a weekly insert of the “Corriere della Sera”), «during the hearings for his confirmation in the Senate, in 2021, Blinken recounted his desperate escape during a forced march, the wait in the woods until the sight of an American tank. That child knew three words in English, and he used them: “God bless America.” The soldier “lifted him up, taking him inside the tank, inside freedom, inside America.”

It was from that story, he explained, that his idea of ​​the “role of the United States in the world” was formed. It seems like the plot of “Life is beautiful”, Benigni’s masterpiece which ends, precisely, with little Giosuè taken in the arms of an American soldier, happy as Easter because he is convinced that he has won the real tank that his father had promised him to keep him away from the horror of deportation, restored to life and freedom by the triumph of democracy over Nazi barbarism. And never mind if Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviets: the message got through and it was good for the whole West, today in a political and democratic crisis as it had never been in its history, at least since the Second World War onwards. It is, however, a story that explains better than any other reflection what the role of the Jewish universe is in the United States and how many difficulties the moderate Biden administration encounters in facing even a hawk like Netanyahu.

The falcon

Be careful, however, not to make the mistake of thinking that Blinken is a dove. It is not so. Despite his childhood spent in Paris and his studies at Harvard and Columbia University, Clinton’s role as “speechwriter” and his long collaboration with Biden, which began in 2002, when he held the role of director of the Democratic staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee , the current US Secretary of State is also a hawk, convinced that diplomacy cannot do without deterrence. In this, it must be said, he is very Clintonian, son of the optimistic vision of America of the nineties, the one that cultivated the illusion of the “end of history” and of a new American century, without even having to worry about the Soviet Bear anymore, at that time in full decline and also for this reason pampered by the various US administrations, both Democratic and Republican.

Blinken, for his part, is particularly scathing on the military issue. He supported, for example, the 2003 intervention in Iraq and was even at odds with Obama, when ten years later he did not want to give rise to an escalation in Syria, and with Biden himself, who was against the intervention in Libya.

In short, we are certainly not talking about a pacifist, in perfect harmony with the cornerstones of Israeli foreign policy, which has always been a source of inspiration for the Stars and Stripes as well.

Ukraine and the Middle East

Therefore, his ultra-interventionist policy in Ukraine should not be surprising, also by virtue of the family origins already mentioned at the beginning. Blinken, for example, opposed the idea of ​​not handing over certain types of weapons so as not to excessively provoke Russia. And he is considered the effective face of America and the West in the crises that are tearing our time apart: in Ukraine, with an interventionism that does not allow replies, and in the Middle East, with a political action that favored Biden’s visit in Israel.

Well aware of the fact that relations between the American president and Netanyahu are terrible, ours did his part, as had happened several times in the past. If Biden is a veteran of the Cold War, someone who has known all the Israeli prime ministers of the last fifty years, Blinken could be his heir. They have worked together on multiple, often delicate occasions, and together with Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor, this diplomat with a knife between his teeth forms the backbone of the American administration. In this regard, remember John Kerry, himself gifted with fluent French, a profound Europeanism and an antithetical profile compared to the Trumpism on the rise overseas.

Future president?

As often happens in these parts, alas, we tend to forget that the president of the United States has an influence on the rest of the world but the Americans vote for him. And just as Kerry was beaten by Bush, the risk of getting burned for Blinken too is very high. Too moderate, too tied to a season now over (the one after the fall of the Berlin Wall and before September 11th), with the serious risk of appearing out of time and reality. Of course, he would have a fresher profile than Biden’s, but it doesn’t mean that Americans want to change, that deep down they don’t appreciate two personalities coming from the heart of the twentieth century, old in their way of speaking and being but terribly in tune with the bowels of a frightened nation, prisoner of despair and certainly not devoted to who knows what revolution.

Our feeling, however bitter, is that today, unlike 2008, when we still believed in something, Obama would lose. This is not a time for dreams and hopes, for possibilities and emotions. He prefers concreteness, conservation of what already exists, safe second-hand products. And Blinken must have understood this perfectly. Not surprisingly, he holds on to his role and doesn’t give any impression of wanting to aim higher, at least for now. In part, we are convinced, out of gratitude towards the Pygmalion Joe. In part, we are even more convinced of this, because he is aiming for the next round, when Biden will be out of the picture anyway and the Democrats will need to change everything to have a future. The worst adversary, at that point, could be himself, given that Blinken was the protagonist of America’s mistakes and decline, sharing that illusion of omnipotence for which today, on a global level, we are paying the price. And then allure, intellectual finesse and knowing how to play the guitar might not be enough to make a country in pieces forget its many responsibilities.