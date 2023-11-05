US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is completing an extensive tour of Middle Eastern countries for the second time in less than a month. On Friday he was in Israel and on Saturday in Jordan, where he met with representatives of various Arab countries including Jordan itself, Egypt and Lebanon, while on Sunday he went unexpectedly to the West Bank, where he met Mahmoud Abbas, the president of ‘Palestinian Authority. Then he flew to Cyprus, where he met briefly with the country’s president, and is expected to arrive later in Turkey.

The objective of this extremely complicated trip is on the one hand to convince Israel to implement some type of pause in military operations to allow the arrival of humanitarian aid for the population of the Gaza Strip; on the other hand, Blinken is speaking assiduously with the leaders of the Arab countries to try to avoid an expansion of the conflict and to prepare the ground for an effective peace negotiation once the war is over.

It is the second such trip that Blinken has made in a few weeks. The Secretary of State had already undertaken a similar tour in the days following the massacre of Israeli civilians carried out by Hamas, and at that time he had achieved a good result, convincing various leaders of the Arab world to meet President Joe Biden in Jordan, who would arrive for the occasion. But the evening before Biden’s departure, the explosion of the al Ahli hospital in Gaza canceled everything, especially because it was initially thought that the bombing had been carried out by the Israeli army, and this caused enormous anger in the Arab world. It was then established with good probability that it was instead a rocket launched from inside the Gaza Strip that hit the hospital.

– Read also: Joe Biden wanted to stay away from the Middle East

Blinken’s first objective is to convince Israel to some type of humanitarian truce to get aid and care to civilians in the Strip. Blinken, like almost all Western diplomats, explicitly speaks of “humanitarian pauses”, meaning temporary and short interruptions in the fighting, which would not limit Israel’s action against Hamas. Blinken has explicitly said he opposes a more stable ceasefire, which has put him at odds with Arab leaders, who are instead calling for an immediate end to the fighting. “Put an end to this madness,” Jordan’s foreign minister said Saturday evening during a joint press conference with Blinken.

The most difficult interlocutor on the issue, however, is Israel, whose government has no intention of interrupting military operations even temporarily, at least until Hamas has released some of the hostages. Speaking to Blinken on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any form of humanitarian pause, and reiterated it again on Sunday: “There will be no ceasefire until the hostages are returned.”

Blinken then has the objective of keeping the Arab world united, and ensuring that anger and outrage towards Israel does not translate into violence or an expansion of the conflict. The main risk of opening a second war front comes not so much from the Arab countries with which Blinken deals, but from Iran and the radical armed group Hezbollah, with which the United States has no official communications. Despite this, talking to countries like Egypt or Jordan is extremely important to obtain marginal but still important results. For example, in recent days Egypt agreed after weeks to open the Rafah gate on the border with the Gaza Strip to let out people with double passports and injured civilians.

– Listen to Globo: The war in Gaza will last a long time

Another objective of Blinken is to prepare the ground for possible peace negotiations, which will inevitably see the intervention of various countries in the region. This was seen quite clearly during his meeting on Sunday with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, which governs part of the West Bank and who in the eyes of the international community is the only representative of the Palestinian people, even if in reality the its influence and authority are increasingly limited.

Officially, Blinken and Abbas talked about humanitarian aid in the Strip and the increase in violence in the West Bank, but the newspapers focused a lot on some sentences in which Abbas said that the Palestinian Authority is ready to take responsibility for the Strip Gaza once the war is over. “Gaza is an integral part of the state of Palestine, and (the Palestinian Authority) will assume full responsibility for it as part of a comprehensive political solution for the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip,” Abbas said in a communicated. A U.S. official who asked to remain anonymous told Reuters that “the future of Gaza was not the central topic of the meeting, but the Palestinian Authority appears ready to play a role.”

Fatah, Abbas’ Palestinian faction that dominates the Palestinian Authority, was driven out of the Strip in 2007 after losing elections and following a bitter civil war against Hamas. Today, according to polls (whose reliability, however, is dubious), Fatah is still very unpopular inside the Gaza Strip, but the same goes for Hamas, which is opposed by a large part of the local population.