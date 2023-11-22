A24 is preparing a new star-studded erotic thriller with the director of Death, Death, Death.

A stellar cast is always a great attraction for a film to attract the attention of the general public. This year we have had notable examples such as Barbie or Oppenheimer, but they are situations that abound in Hollywood and that every studio tries to take advantage of. A24 is no exception, as demonstrated in films like Causeway or Everything at once everywhere.

The minimajor continues its growth and is already preparing a new erotic thriller full of top-level stars that will serve as an attraction: Babygirlfrom the Dutch director Halina Reijnwhich released the slasher in 2022 Death, death, death with the study.

Leading the cast of Babygirl we have three names that need no introduction: Antonio Banderas (Pain and glory), Nicole Kidman (Special Operations: Lioness) and Harris Dickinson (Murder at the End of the World), are the three stars that form the core of the film.

But they don’t come alone: ​​Babygirl also has Sophie Wilde (Talk to me) and Jean Reno (A Private Matter) to add luster to the cast.

A24 continues betting on the stars

Halina Reijn’s film will go into production soon and, thanks to Deadline, we have a small premise of what to expect from it.

“A successful CEO begins an illicit affair with her much younger intern,” reads the brief synopsis.

A24 is becoming one of Hollywood’s leading studios through tremendously varied films ranging from science fiction to Everything at once everywhere a la comedia iracunda de Rowthe successful series available on Netflix that caused a sensation a few months ago.

Babygirl is shaping up to be an interesting addition to A24’s filmography, at least in regards to the film’s announced cast. What do you think of the cast presented for Babygirl by A24?

