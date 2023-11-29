Testing and the 2023 Formula 1 season ended yesterday, today the Yas Marina track hosted the first day of FIA Formula 2 testing, where all eyes were on the debut of a driver who, wherever he went, showed exceptional things enough to be called into the Mercedes Academy and be one of the most anticipated prospects for the future of motorsport.

We are talking about Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who made contact with the Formula 2 car today and immediately showed very interesting things. But let’s go in order.

Oliver Bearman, a Prema team driver just like the young Italian, set the best time of the day in the afternoon session, stopping the clock in 1’36″092. In the afternoon hours the British driver engaged in a nice duel with the rookie Antonelli.

The two improved several times, always within a hundredths of each other. In the end the more experienced Bearman prevailed, but by less than 2 tenths over the talented Mercedes. Antonelli, who arrives in FIA F2 as a special observer, immediately enchanted.

If in the morning he covered 44 laps to gain confidence with the vehicle, in the afternoon he tested the Soft tires more specifically to push the vehicle and the tires themselves to the limit. The result is surprising only for those who have not had the opportunity to follow Andrea Kimi up to this point.

An excellent debut for Antonelli, who practically finds himself having signed the same time as his teammate, who however is much more experienced than him. The Prema Racing team is rightly rubbing its hands, closing the first day of testing with a double and its drivers immediately very convincing.

Third position for Victor Martins, driver of ART Grand Prix, the team that led Theo Pourchaire to the category title this year. The Frenchman was a tenth and a half slower than Antonelli and a clear 2 tenths slower than Bearman. However, he had the satisfaction of preceding Richard Verschoor (Trident) and Amaury Cordeel (Hitech Pulse-Height).

The Belgian completed the Top 5 ahead of Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) ahead of teammate Paul Aron. The second ART Grand Prix driver, Zak O’Sullivan, is eighth, 19 thousandths behind Aron, but managed to get behind Isack Hadjar (Campos Racing) and Enzo Fittipaldi. The Brazilian driver from the van Amersfoort Racing team completed the Top 10.

Of note are the 5 red flags displayed during the morning caused by Oliver Goethe (twice in a row, stopping first at turn 6, then at turn 14), Enzo Fittipaldi, Jack Crawford and Ritomo Miyata.

FIA F2 – Abu Dhabi Test, Day 1 – Afternoon times

Nation Team Tempo Giri Driver Position 1 Oliver Bearman GBR PREMA Racing 1:36.092 37 2 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA PREMA Racing 1:36.257 37 3 Victor Martins FROM ART Grand Prix 1:36.394 43 4 Richard Verschoor NED Trident 1:36.425 29 5 Amaury Cordeel BEL Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:36.644 41 6 Dennis Hauger NOR MP Motorsport 1:36.690 56 7 Paul Aron EST Hitech Pulse-Eight 1:36.801 39 8 Zak O'Sullivan GBR ART Grand Prix 1:36.820 42 9 Isack Hadjar FROM Campos Racing 10 Enzo Fittipaldi BRA Van Amersfoort Racing 1:36.891 52 11 Oliver Goethe DEU Trident 1:36.959 47 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Invicta Virtuosi Racing 1:37.044 46 13 Juan Manuel Correa USA DAMS 1:37.170 14 Joseph Mary Martin ESP Campos Racing 1:37.463 32 15 Rafael Villagomez MEX Van Amersfoort Racing 1:37.511 54 16 Jack Crawford USA DAMS 1:37.567 39 17 Kush Maini IND Invicta Virtuosi Racing 1:37.644 28 18 Ritomo Miyata JPN Rodin Carlin 37,796 43 19 Joshua Mason GBR Phm Raching 1:38.172 42 20 Zane Maloney Brb Rodin Carlin 1:38.416 47