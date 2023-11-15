Six energy companies fined by the Antitrust

The Antitrust has imposed fines amounting to more than that 15 million euros against six energy companies. Specifically, the Competition and Market Authority sanctioned Enel Energia, Eni Plenitude, Acea Energia, Iberdrola Clienti Italia, Dolomiti Energia and Edison Energia.

According to the Antitrust the six companies have adopted aggressive business practices by conditioning consumers to accept increasing changes in electricity and gas prices, in contrast with the regulatory protection deriving from article 3 of the Aid Decree bis. In fact, in a context characterized by serious critical issues in the energy sector with significant increases in costs for end consumers, the law prohibited unilateral increases in prices for the supply of electricity and gas from 10 August 2022 to 30 June 2023. On the contrary, Enel Energia, Eni Plenitude, Acea Energia, Iberdrola Clienti Italia, Dolomiti Energia and Edison Energia sent users letters with which they induced to accept price changes in the aforementioned period, resulting in significant increases in bills for their customers.

Eni Plenitudereiterating the correctness of its actions, will analyze the Authority’s devicereserving the right to appeal the provision. On the other hand Enel Energia claims to have always respected the laws and both primary and sectoral regulations, together with contractual provisions. Reportedly, the company simply renewed the expired economic conditions for its customers, as specified in the contract, without making unilateral changes during the period of validity. Therefore, the company reserves the right to take legal action to defend itself, with confidence in its ability to demonstrate the correctness of its actions. This it has already been recognized by the judge too administrative, which, despite being in a precautionary phase, found no violations of either the contractual clauses or article 3 of the Aid Law Decree bis.

READ ALSO: Enel to the Antitrust: “No illegitimate changes in supply prices”

In particular, Enel and Eni – on which fines of 10 million and 5 million were imposed – unilaterally modified supply prices to over 4 million consumers based on contractual clauses which allow the companies themselves to decide at their own discretion whether and when to change the rates, once the prices of the chosen economic offer have expired. Thus, customers, even several years after the expiry of the economic offer, were sent letters with which Enel and Eni increased prices in the absence of a deadline known to the final consumer. It is highlighted, in the case of the fine to Enel amounting to 10 million, that it is the first time that the maximum law has been applied since the Consumer Code was modified.

That’s the Dolomites they considered that the communications of unilateral price changes, sent before the entry into force of the ban, would have been completed 10 days after they were sent without respecting the 90 day notice, increasing prices before the correct deadline and, in the case of Acea, even with unilateral changes in violation of the law. For these reasons, sanctions of 560 thousand euros and 50 thousand euros respectively were imposed.

Iberdrolawho was fined 25 thousand euros, from May to October 2022 sent communications threatening contractual termination for excessive burden that occurred in case of non-acceptance of a new supply contract with worsening economic conditions. This conduct was also aimed at circumventing Article 3 of the decree, putting pressure on consumers. Edisonfinally, it applied the price increase before the tariffs expired under the contract. Given that the company catered to its customers and given the marginal number of consumers involved, the statutory minimum of 5,000 euros was imposed.

Il energy giant in a note it declares that it has always acted “in full respect of its customers and the applicable legislation despite extremely difficult energy market contexts such as those which have occurred in the recent past”. “The provision – it is also stated – certifies how the number of Edison Energia customers who have suffered disservices while waiting for the implementation of the Bis Aid Decree has been extremely small (around 800 customers) and how the Company has promptly adopted all the appropriate measures to neutralize any economic prejudice for them. Edison Energia notes with pleasure the positive conclusion of the proceeding, in which the Authority has eliminated the majority of the conduct initially contested and recognized the goodness of the behavior adopted by the company”.

The provision “was taken following the investigation begun in December 2022 which was inspired by the alleged non-application by Edison Energia of the provisions of the Aid Decree Bis with reference to unilateral contract modifications. The procedure itself made it possible to ascertain, as confirmed by the jurisprudence of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court and the Council of State, the full correctness of the interpretation given to the Decree by the Company, which never carried out “unilateral contract modifications” during the period of effectiveness of the rule. , but simple and legitimate “proposals for new economic conditions” upon the expiry of the previous ones”.

READ ALSO: Intesa: “Antitrust investigation? We operated in compliance with the rules”

Subscribe to the newsletter