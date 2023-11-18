A new wave of anti-Semitism threatens to shake an already deeply unstable world. According to a report published by the Anti-Defamation League – the main Jewish NGO founded in New York in 1913 with the aim of countering any form of hatred towards Jews – following the Hamas attack against Israel on 7 October, the harassment, assaults and acts of vandalism increased by 388 percent compared to the same period in 2022. The same organization has recorded a significant surge in incidents of anti-Semitism in the United States, especially on college campuses.

On Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October a series of anonymous messages were published on a discussion forum at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York; in which an individual threatened, among other things, to “stab and cut the throat of any Jew” he encountered on the street.

Screenshots of the extremely violent messages were shared by a Cornell alumnus on X. The user highlighted all the messages calling for extreme violence against the Jewish community, including explicit calls for rape and murder of Jewish women and stalking them to harm them.

A real threat was also made to the college’s Kosher canteen – known as 104 West – by an unknown person who signed his letters with multiple names: “Hamas soldier” and “Kill The Jews”, claiming that his only vocation was to “eliminate the lives of all Jewish students from campus.”

This has led to a significant increase in fear among Jewish students, many of whom are said to be so scared that they are unable to leave their dormitories.

Terror on campus

“It’s an extremely difficult and terrifying time,” a Cornell student tells us. “It seems like my life on campus was completely turned upside down after October 7th. It’s hard to concentrate and I’ve become hyper aware of everything around me. I was afraid to stay on campus even well before the death threats sent to our Kosher cafeteria and the Hillel organization (the largest and most inclusive organization of the “on-campus” Jewish communities ed.). Many people blatantly support Hamas and the worst thing is that they don’t hide it.”

Another student also condemned the attitude of the teachers of the prestigious university. «After one of the university’s professors, Russell Rickford, called Hamas’ brutal attacks “hilarious” without his words being condemned, many Cornell students and faculty are thinking that it is acceptable to hold anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist speeches. Students think it’s okay to graffiti our campus with phrases like “Zionism = Genocide” and “F*ck Israel,” knowing there will be no repercussions against them. Our life has become extremely uncomfortable and scary,” she explains.

The Biden administration itself has warned US schools and colleges, calling on them to take immediate action to stop repeated acts of anti-Semitism, citing an “alarming increase” in physical and verbal threats. Both girls tell us that they were directly or indirectly protagonists of it.

«I recently had to take leave from my job on campus. One of my colleagues made fun of Jews and Israelis because we didn’t like Hamas’ brutal actions on October 7th. I was glared at because I was wearing a Magen David around my neck, I was asked inappropriate and provocative questions about Jews and Zionism in common areas on campus and I even saw hostage posters torn from the university walls in broad daylight.”

“Several students find it acceptable to make malicious comments in our presence,” they add. «They tell us that what is happening is the equivalent of what was done to the Native Americans. They talk about how their parents work for “rich Jews.” Some students even responded to Professor Rickford’s request for leave, declaring that this is what happens when a campus is funded by Jews.”

No dialogue

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Ithaca police arrested Patrick Dai, a student scheduled to graduate from the private institution in 2024 and who had recently been absent from school for two semesters due to poor mental health.

“I sat next to him during a philosophy class this semester,” confesses one of the two students, who prefer to remain anonymous. “The fact that someone I spoke to in class made a series of deplorable statements about my community made me feel even more terrified. I would never have suspected that he could do something like that.”

Hillel International’s recent survey of Jewish college students shows that more than half of respondents (56%) say they feel scared at the thought of having to actively attend their college. Additionally, one in four Jewish students (25%) say that acts of hatred or physical and verbal violence have occurred on their campus since the war. Only half were satisfied with their university’s immediate response.

For this reason, imagining a clear future is complicated for those who frequent classrooms, common rooms, corridors and libraries almost every day.

“Jewish students are frustrated and we just want our peers to listen to us. Cornell has a very large and vibrant Jewish community. I would never want Jewish high school students to decide not to attend, because being part of the Jewish community on campus was undoubtedly the highlight of my academic experience. I hope progress is made to keep students safe.”

Her colleague also reiterates what appears to be a shared feeling. «There should be more productive dialogue between Jewish and non-Jewish students. When there are numerous groups of students on campus who refuse to listen to us, openly supporting Hamas, it is hard to believe that this is possible. People don’t care about Jews. We are the only minority, just 0.2% of the world, who are not included in DEI efforts or protected by our institutions. This terrifies me.”

The message that the two young women want to resonate beyond the walls of their college is loud and clear, even necessary and courageous. “I hope that all students, Jewish and non-Jewish, will unite and stand against hatred. The most meaningful thing a non-Jewish person can do for their Jewish friends is to text and ask, “How are you? Know that I am here for you!”. It can really make a big difference.”