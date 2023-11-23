loading…

Dutch Muslims are worried about the victory of the anti-Islam right-wing party led by Geert Wilders in the parliamentary elections. Photo/PBS

AMSTERDAM – News of the victory of the anti-Islam right-wing party led by Geert Wilders in the parliamentary elections Dutch surprised many people. The election results sparked warnings about what might happen in a country once considered a beacon of tolerance.

“The election results shocked Dutch Muslims,” said Muhsin Koktas of the Muslim and Government Contact Agency.

“We did not expect that a party whose program is contrary to the basic principles of the rule of law would become this big,” he added as quoted by The Guardian, Friday (24/11/2023).

While leading the Party for Freedom (PVV), Wilders has long targeted Islam, describing it as a fascist ideology consisting of “backward culture” and “backward religion”. Since 2004, he has been under police protection and in 2016 was convicted of discrimination after he called Moroccans “trash” at a campaign rally.

Although he sought to soften his anti-Islam rhetoric ahead of the election, his party’s manifesto included a ban on mosques, the Koran and headscarves in government buildings. As his party’s advantage became clear on Wednesday night, Wilders vowed to push through policies “in accordance with the law and the constitution”.

The apparent change in tone was of no comfort to Köktas.

“We have great concern about the future of Islam and Muslims in the Netherlands,” he said.

He hopes that people from all over the Netherlands will unite to defend and protect the rule of law.

“This is absolutely necessary, not only for the future of Muslims but also for the future of a peaceful Dutch society,” he added.

With nearly all the votes counted, preliminary election results on Wednesday showed the PVV had won 37 seats, more than any other party.