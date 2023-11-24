Body and face creams, shampoo and hair conditioner, perfumes for all seasons and make-up: these are the best-selling products among the over 60s, protagonists of “healthy ageing”, the new frontier of beauty. Anti-aging cream is confirmed as the queen of sales: “in 2022 the value of consumption in Italy of anti-aging and anti-wrinkle creams was over 650 million euros, up 5.7% compared to the previous year – confirms Gian Andrea Positano, head of the Cosmetica Italia Study Center National Business Association – mainly purchased in pharmacies (almost 260 million euros) and perfumeries (over 235 million euros)”.

Therefore, today even those who are over the age of 60-65 use beauty products and cosmetics as if they were in their prime working and social age. “Those over 60 take care of themselves as they did when they were 40 – explains Positano – If twenty years ago they were an interesting cluster for the market because they were made up of people who could spend well, two decades later they still are because they continue to make purchases to take care of their appearance. From this point of view they represent an interesting market segment, but also the only one because with the collapse in births and Italy getting increasingly older, this type of customer will obviously increase”.

Furthermore, “there is no longer a difference between a 40-year-old woman and a 60-year-old. They have the same attention to physical appearance which they take care of every day to always look their best. Indeed, perhaps the over-60s use a few more colors to the hair because the salt and pepper and gray nuances – gloss – require greater care so that the silver hair does not turn yellow”.

Anti-aging creams have shifted their positioning for a few years now, widening the user base thanks to claims aimed at no-aging: this category of product, in addition to responding to specific needs dictated by skin aging – continues Positano – offers benefits against stress and pollution. The holistic vision of well-being is also embraced by these creams which, through a healthy, uniform and hydrated appearance of the skin, demonstrate a first indicator of the person’s health. The multifunction in no-age creams revolves around to the concept of multi-benefit and therefore, after the parenthesis of extended routines during the Covid-19 crisis, we return to saving time with a single gesture”.