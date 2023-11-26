The mythical psychopath who terrified a generation would not have been the same if Hopkins had not added this.

Anthony Hopkins playing Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs (1991), directed by Jonathan Demmehas gone down in cinema history as one of the most remembered psychological thrillers, leaving a permanent mark on the public. Is a adaptation of the novel by Thomas Harris that deals with the world of psychopathy in a cold and shocking way, in which the role of Anthony Hopkins is decisive for the success of the Hannibal Lecter saga.

This character rose to fame with the first installment The Silence of the Lambs, in which Hopkins’ psychopath develops an intriguing relationship with FBI agent Clarice Starling.brilliantly performed by Jodie Fosterwho with just one conversation becomes trapped in the mind game of the cunning serial killer.

The film moves between suspense and terrifying images. of and Hannibal Lecter that with one look manages to convey psychological terror, just as Jack Torrance did in The Shining. The film suggests to us A journey through the mind of an intelligent and narcissistic maniac who seems to have the situation under control at all times.

Meanwhile, Agent Starling plays with fire trying to get Lecter’s help to catch another killer named Buffalo Bill, the true antagonist of the movie. And it is shocking how Anthony Hopkins stole the spotlight from this character with just 16 minutes on screen, 16 minutes that would give him his first Oscar.

Anthony Hopkins, an actor dedicated to his characters

The Silence of the Lambs catapulted Hopkins’ career not only because of the Academy Award, but because of the opportunity he had to demonstrate his ability to blend into the characters he plays, perfectly capturing their essence. So much so that, to play Hannibal, Hopkins didn’t blink once in any of his scenes, since was inspired by the real psychopath and murderer Charles Manson for the role, which he almost never blinked in interviews.

Besides, He has proven to be a versatile actor with his performances in other genres such as dramas con The Remains of the Day (1993) o The Father (2020), comedies in The Two Popes (2019) o even adventure films with his role in Thor (2011), a film that has recently generated some controversy among Marvel fans.

Demme’s directing in this film is brilliantmanaging to enhance the tension in the viewer with dark settings and close-ups that intensify expressions Of the characters. The silence of the lambs managed to accumulate five Academy Awardsamong them the aforementioned Oscar for best actor for Anthony Hopkins, the Oscar for best actress for Jodie Foster and the Oscar for Demme himself as best director. The Silence of the Lambs is available on Amazon Prime Videowhere you can find many other horror movies.

One of the keys to the success of the character de Anthony Hopkins, Hannibal Lecter, It has to do with its mythical aesthetics. The neat image of a man greased, shaved and dressed in pristine white, contrasts with the blood that the director uses to generate a very striking visual force. The truth is that this appropriate outfit It was not the director’s initial idea who, thanks to Hopkins, changed his mind.

Initially Dr. Hannibal Lecter would appear in an orange jumpsuit of a common prisoner, a choice made without giving too much relevance to the character’s wardrobe. But Anthony Hopkins proposed characterizing the psychopath as a dentistYeah, your biggest phobia. He convinced Jonathan Demme and Collen Atwood (costume designer) to give the character a much more clinical look in keeping with the image of a cold, calculating psychopath who keeps everything under his control.

In this way one of the most iconic looks would reach the big screen and recognizable elements of the cinema that, with the help of the brilliant Anthony Hopkins, would become the key to the success of the following movies the Hannibal Lecter sagaHannibal (2001), Red Dragon (2002) and Hannibal, Dawn of Evil (2007).

