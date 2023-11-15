Suara.com – Indonesian men’s singles badminton player, Anthony Ginting, evaluated several factors that caused him to lose in the initial round of the 2023 Kumamoto Masters, Japan, Wednesday (15/11).

Ginting had to recognize the superiority of Weng Hong Yang from China through a tight rubber game 16-21, 21-18, 17-21, in a match that lasted 79 minutes.

“Indeed, my opponent and I already know each other’s playing patterns. Both know the strategy in the field. “Just in the attacking pattern, I was too hasty,” said Ginting, quoted from the official PBSI release.

Furthermore, the men’s singles ranked 2nd in the world said that Weng had a fairly solid defense which made it difficult for him to control the game and collect more points.

“On the field I have pitted attack and defense patterns against each other. I have also tried various patterns and strategy changes. It’s just that I still die alone a lot. If you should be able to get points, it actually backfired. “I actually made my own mistake,” said Ginting.

Even though he has not succeeded in advancing to the next round at the 2023 Kumamoto Masters, Ginting considers himself to be better at anticipating his opponent’s attacks compared to their previous meeting.

“So far my performance could be said to be better than the previous meeting. “Even though I couldn’t win, I am still happy with today’s performance because I was able to overcome the opponent’s game compared to the previous meeting,” he explained.

So far, Indonesia has qualified five representatives to the second round of the Kumamoto Masters 2023. There are men’s doubles Pramudya Kusumawardana/Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo/Rahmat Hidayat who secured their place in the last 16 of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

Furthermore, men’s singles Jonatan Christie, women’s singles Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, and mixed doubles Rinov Rivaldy/Pitha Haningtyas Mentari.