Becoming a superhero for the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be very tough, if not ask the Ant-Man star

Paul Rudd was invited to participate in the Off Menu podcast, where guests talk about the “menu of their dreams”, hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster asked the actor what type of water he preferred.

“When I had to train for the Ant-Man movie and I had a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he responded with a laugh. “That’s how horrible that diet was. I thought, ‘Okay, now I’m going to have some sparkling water, I’ve earned it.'”

Rudd explained that while he trained and exercised a lot, he would have “a lot of sparkling water” as a reward. Acaster proceeded to ask him if he really found her a pleasure.

“Yeah, it was great,” he said. “It had no taste, I wasn’t going to go crazy.”

The Ant-Man actor noted that he followed a very strict diet and training for all of his Marvel movies. “Once you get into it, it’s actually not too difficult,” the actor said, “really boring food, every time, over and over again,” especially since he would wake up to “tons of food.”

Paul Rudd’s frustration during the filming of Endgame

Rudd was later asked if other Marvel stars would “compare notes” on their training when working together on group films like Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame.

“I mean, I think people are,” he said. “But I also think I worked harder than anyone, ate better than everyone, and looked worse than all of them. I had to exercise all the time, eat perfectly, just to look a little bad. “It doesn’t even seem cool to me.”

Rudd continued: “I remember in Endgame, Chris Hemsworth always had these Tupperware containers and ate this porridge that was just pureed stuff. He’s working out, and then you stand next to a guy like that and I’m like, ‘Well, what’s the point of all this?’ Why am I killing myself when that can exist, and then I look at myself and this exists? I’ll never be able to achieve that… That was the good thing about it being Ant-Man, it’s not Thor. But I tried to exercise and it didn’t work.”