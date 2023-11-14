Some Marvel fans believe they have found a connection between the Loki series and the third Ant-Man movie

The second season of Loki confirmed that The one who remains designed to Miss Minutes like an artificial intelligence to play chess, until little by little it acquired sensitivity and became the eyes and ears of the AVT (Temporary Variation Authority).

Miss Minutes was taken offline, as she was sabotaging our heroes’ plans. However, OB He restarted it later and now collaborates with the workers of the new AVT.

¿Miss Minutes conecta a Loki con Ant-Man 3?

A fan believes that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features a reference to Miss Minutes when Kang shows a shield that is around his chair of time. This visual appearance may be a suggestion that the villain of Ant-Man 3 It also has its own AI similar to Miss Minutes.

Although this possible reference has no relevance, Miss Minutes has been gaining popularity. Therefore, this character could become more important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she even has a good chance of appearing in Deadpool 3.