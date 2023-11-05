The injury after contact with Lookman in the area: the extent of the injury will be assessed in the next few hours with instrumental tests. The Frenchman left the field on a stretcher and remained on the bench with a brace. At the end of the match he went to celebrate under the Nerazzurri fans’ section and showed his thumb as a sign of trust

Andrea Ramazzotti

4 November – MILAN

Benjamin Pavard keeps Inzaghi and the Inter fans in suspense. After half an hour of the first half, following contact with Lookman in the area, the Frenchman’s left knee suffered a trauma. The former Bayern Munich player screamed in pain and his teammates immediately asked for a replacement. Pavard tried to return to the pitch, but had to raise the white flag: Darmian came on in his place and, with a good insertion, took the penalty to make it 1-0.

RISK AND SCENARIOS

—

The Frenchman returned to the locker room on a stretcher, but then came out with a knee brace and celebrated both Calhanoglu’s goal from eleven meters and at the end of the match, under the sector reserved for Inter supporters. On this last occasion he also showed his thumb to reassure them about his health condition. In reality, the extent of the injury will only be clarified after the instrumental tests which will be carried out in the next few hours. If it is a subluxation (i.e. the partial loss of the joint relationship between the femur and the kneecap) the problem will be less important. If, on the other hand, it is a real dislocation (i.e. total loss of joint relationship), there will also be a lesion of the alar ligament and the problem will be more complicated. Even in the latter case, however, it is very likely that conservative treatment (or conservative therapy) will be opted for. However, the times could be long: let’s say 6-8 weeks and therefore probably goodbye in 2024. Surgery is only possible if the knee situation is “compromised” and in this case the stop would be months, not weeks.

ANXIA INZAGHI

—

The coach seemed worried after the 90th minute: “We have to wait a moment because the kneecap has come out and come back in again. The doctors put it back in place, but I think we’ll lose him for a while. He celebrated with his teammates afterwards the 1-0? He had just come off… But I think there was a little something for him. When he returned to the bench he didn’t feel much pain, but there was a bit of concern. We’ll understand in the next few days.”

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 10:48 pm)

