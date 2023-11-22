On Tuesday Joan Tarshis, a journalist who worked as a stunt double on the 1980s TV series The Cosby Show, filed a lawsuit against the show’s lead actor, Bill Cosby, alleging that he drugged her and sexually abused. According to Tarshis’ accusations – which she had already spoken about in 2014 – Cosby would have offered to act as a mentor for her career and after inviting her to her dressing room he would have drugged her by offering her a drink and would have forced her to practice sex on him oral sex. In the lawsuit Cosby is formally accused of battery, assault, moral and psychological damage and kidnapping. Also involved are the production companies NBCUniversal and Carsey-Werner Company and the studios where the program was filmed, accused by Tarshis of negligence in relation to Cosby’s alleged behavior.

Cosby has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women, many of them – as in the case of Tarshis – under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York state law that allows people who have allegedly been abused sexual assaults many years ago to file civil lawsuits despite the statute of limitations on the crimes. The window to file these charges was for one year and expires on November 24, 2023. Cosby, who denies all charges, spent nearly three years in prison before a court overturned a 2018 conviction for aggravated sexual assault ( after reconsidering an agreement made by Cosby’s lawyers in 2005) and release him in 2021: in 2022 he was sentenced to financial compensation for another rape in 1975.