

Have the police arrested all suspects for the robbery a week ago at the auction house ‘De Voorstraat’ in Zwolle? Shortly after the robbery, four suspects were arrested following a manhunt on the N50 near Kampen. You would think the case has been solved, but today the police announced in the investigation program Opsporing Verzocht that someone else may have been involved in the robbery: the driver of a red SEAT. According to the police, he appears to have had contact with the suspects.