These are sometimes painful times for car connoisseurs these days. In the past, you could call almost any model by name as soon as you caught a glimpse of it on the street, but that is gradually changing. The cause is the influx of new, often Chinese brands in Europe, so you sometimes have to guess whether there is a BYD, a JAC, a DFSK or a BAIC driving there in the distance… And soon there will be another one there one more.

Generic but aerodynamic

Exlantix has officially announced that it is entering the Belgian market. If you’ve never heard of that name, we don’t blame you because the brand has only just started. It was founded by Chinese giant company Chery specifically to further realize its European ambitions – and we deliberately say “further” there, because the same Chery is also heading our way with the equally young Omoda.

The brand may be new, but the cars they bring here are actually old acquaintances on the other side of the world. That starts with the ES, which the China expert immediately identifies as an Exeed Sterra ES. This is an electric sedan that, in our opinion, has quite nice lines, although perhaps a bit generic. The wind tunnel does not care about the latter at all, because the ES boasts a drag coefficient of barely 0.21. This of course benefits its driving range, which means the Exlantix reaches 530 kilometers. We do not know how big the battery is and the same applies to the power, but according to the brand, the top version can reach 100 km/h in just four seconds.

On the market within a year

However, there is a good chance that the majority of Exlantix buyers will choose the ET, because it is – indeed – an SUV. That SUV is known in China as Exeed Sterra ET and does so with a similar, albeit slightly tougher nose than the ES. Underneath the similarities probably continue because the Exlantix ET should travel 475 kilometers, which makes us suspect that it will have the same battery as the ES, but combine it with less interesting aerodynamics.

You already notice that most figures will have to wait a while, and that also applies to the prices. However, you probably won’t have to wait long for that, because Exlantix won’t just give up. Both cars should be available from us in the fourth quarter of 2024.