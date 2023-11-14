We continue warming up our engines for the Black Friday 2023 (remember that on Amazon it will start this Friday, November 17) with pack offers like the one we are dealing with now. This is an interesting proposal for those who want to take a step further in home automation, betting on the Intercom de Ring and taking along a smart speaker Echo Pop. We tell you all the details of this promotion with which you can save 70%… It is said soon.

Ring Intercom + Echo Pop: a good couple

Generally, when we talk about home automation, we think about the use of smart light bulbs or plugs or even curtains with systems that open and close at the command of a command, but few people fall for the customizations that can be done. also do with something as common in a house as the on the phone or intercom.

Ring, however, has had this element of the home present in its catalog with Intercom, a device that can be used to make it smart, thus allowing you to control it when you are not at home. This way, when someone calls your home phone, you will receive a notification (yes, in real time), being able talk with the person on the other side and even give you access to your home or building from your mobile.

Not only that. In case you are interested, you can also make use of an automatic guest verification functionality that allows you to send «guest keys» through the application to whoever you want, so that they can open the door themselves using their phones. You can always decide if the guest key is valid only on certain days or certain hours or, failing that, have it work uninterruptedly, with the possibility of revoking an access permission immediately from your smartphone.

Do you receive many packages from Amazon? Well, you should know that it even has a functionality of automatic verification for Amazon deliveriesso that the delivery staff will verify their identity through an app to temporarily access the building and leave the packages inside.

Something important to keep in mind is that all the features of the Ring Intercom (which, by the way, is installed on the wall, next to your intercom) are available without a subscription, so you will not have to pay any extra or commit to a subscription. nothing.

As for the Echo PopThere is little we can tell you that we haven’t already told you. It is the most compact and economical smart speaker with Alexa from Amazon, with a very attractive semi-sphere design and a perfect size to fit into any environment and space. In addition to all the functions that you already know about the device, the Pop can be combined with the Inercom, so that you will receive alerts through the Echo when they call and you can even talk to the specific person without having to get up to pick up the phone. .

Discount on the pack on Amazon

If you already see yourself using both devices at home, you should know that now you can buy them in a fantastic package that will save you no more and no less than 70%. Crazy. This way, you save a lot of money even by buying them separately now that they are on sale, thus managing to pay for both products. only 54.99 euros.

Before proceeding with the purchase, however, remember check if Intercom is compatible with your telephone brand. It offers very extensive support, but it doesn’t hurt to do it so you don’t make a wasted purchase. Within the link you have on these lines you can check it.