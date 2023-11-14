Prime Video is fishing for another Spanish series for its catalog after confirming the success of Heridas on both Atresplayer and Antena 3.

International streaming platforms are taking good advantage of Spanish-produced series, both those intended exclusively for their catalogs and those designed to be broadcast free-to-air or on national streaming services.

Prime Video knows how to fish very well in Spanish programming, with original series like Sin Limits or important acquisitions like La que se cerca.

The new addition to the platform comes directly from Atresplayer Premium after confirming its success on the platform and in the open broadcast of its episodes.

Is about Woundsthe series based on Madrethe Turkish adaptation of the homonymous Japanese production of Yūji Sakamoto (Sakamoto Yuji). It is a series produced by Atresmedia Televisión and Buendía Estudios composed of 13 episodes.

Another Spanish success heading to Prime Video

The cast of Wounds is made up of Adriana Ugarte, María León, Cosette Silguero, Javier Collado, Elisabet Gelabert, Sonia Almarcha, Iván Marcos, Pau Durà, Xóan Fórneas and Andrea Vicunia. We leave you the synopsis of the series in case you haven’t seen it yet.

“Manuela (Ugarte) is a young woman who lives alone in a cabin where she studies the Andalusian wetlands. At 28, her life revolves around watching birds. A few kilometers away, Alba (Cosette Silguero), a girl from seven years old whose mother, Yolanda (María León), works at night as a pole dancer and sleeps during the day.

When Manuela finds little Alba, they will begin a journey that will force her to face the demons of her past and question the pillars of her life.”

Despite being a conventional drama, the production of Heridas captivated the public on both Atresplayer and Antena 3, with very powerful audience figures.

Prime Video premieres tomorrow in its catalog Wounds to continue increasing its interesting offer of Spanish productions.