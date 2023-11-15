Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Zelensky

The budgets of EU member states are in difficulty and not all countries agree to commit to helping Ukraine in an all-out war

It will be a problem of compatibility, it will be a question of perspective or balance in the budgets of the EU countries but the Union’s plan, spending up to 20 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine is meeting resistance from member countries and could not survive in its original form. There is an ongoing discussion between EU defense ministers but Germany has also expressed reservations on committing such large sums so many years in advance.



The EU and its members have been among the largest providers of economic and military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, supplying weapons and equipment worth around 25 billion euros. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there had been an increase in Russian attacks in the regions of Avdiivka, Kup’yansk, Donetsk. But the objective of providing him with one million bullets, as provided for in the allocation EU imagined by Josep Borrell, head of the Union’s foreign policy, may not be achieved even according to the minister German defenseman Boris Pistorius. The latter, last week, declared to the newspapers: “It is safe to assume that the million bullet mark will not be reached.”

Pistorius explained, before an EU Defense Council in Brussels, that he expected a greater commitment from the other member states compared to the German allocations. Josep Borrell reacted to the German minister’s words by claiming that the EU commitment will still be achieved. The paradoxical aspect of this whole story is that the plan is considered by the EU apparatus as a commitment to peace. Borrell’s profound proposal would be not only an effort to sustain the war in the long term, having as objective of a larger internal aid fund from which to draw, but also the “European peace instrument” par excellence. The fund would be used to reimburse EU members when and if they ever provide military assistance in future wars to any other states.

Hungary too, usually hostile to Borrell’s approach and closer to Russia, expressed its doubts about the plan. Added to Germany and Hungary are other member states that appear to have shown hesitation because they are struggling to commit in the long term, given the difficulties in balancing national budgets, given the energy crisis, skyrocketing inflation and related costs. A first diplomat who attends the EU negotiations said. anonymously to the Reuters news agency, that Borrell’s lens moves away. A second that for EU member states, internal public finances come first and then military support plans for Ukraine. A third EU diplomat said Borrell’s original proposal could be replaced by annual allocationsnot following up on such huge commitments in the long term.

