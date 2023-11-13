People still drive more kilometers in the ‘normal’ car compared to the EV, research shows.

The cliché is still that EVs, with their short driving range and ‘long’ charging time, are not ideal for long distances. It is true that even the best EVs do not come close to the best diesel cars, but nowadays a modern EV can at least get so far that you can enjoy at least a few hours on one battery. For safety reasons, you will have to stop every now and then so that you can immediately charge and that also means that your car has a good extra range on board.

The distance

Can an EV offer the same experience as an ICE car in terms of convenience? On paper, yes, but a study by George Washington University in the US seems to show that we are not quite there yet. This concerns the American market. Admittedly, the distances are greater there, but still. The mileage of almost 24 million second-hand cars was recorded to arrive at an average annual mileage, which was then split into EVs and ICEs. Please note: ICEs also include (plug-in) hybrids.

Annual mileage

Just to throw some numbers in: ICE cars have an average annual mileage of 11,642 miles (18,735 km) versus 7,165 miles (11,530 km) in an EV. A difference of 7,200 kilometers. Focused on the SUV segment, the difference is smaller: 20,832 km (ICE) compared to 17,038 km (EV). The research also calculated Teslas separately from other EV models and shows that Musk’s cars drive 14,139 km per year compared to 10,034 for all other brands. So that boosts the average a little bit.

Cleaner

According to a GWU researcher who also collaborated on this study, John Helveston, their research explains the challenges of using electric cars and understanding their behavior. When the calculations are done for how much cleaner EVs are compared to ICEs, it is assumed that they are used equally. That is not the case and therefore those calculations are not entirely the truth. “For maximum impact, frequent drivers should have an EV.”

To understand

According to Helveston, this research can lead to social research to understand EV drivers. “It’s not about who buys an EV, but how an EV is used. For which trips or behavior is an EV chosen and more importantly, for which trips is an EV not ideal?

Helveston tries to estimate the reason for the lower mileage and comes up with two possible explanations. Firstly, the charging network is far from convincing everyone, there are not nearly as many charging points as petrol stations. This will be a challenge, especially in remote areas in the US. Helveston also thinks that a small(er) EV with a shorter driving range is often chosen as a second car per household, but that long trips are still made in the ‘first’ car, which is an ICE. In short: this research sheds some light on the case, but much more can be learned from it. (via George Washington University (research))

This article Annual mileage EV much lower than ICE cars first appeared on Ruetir.