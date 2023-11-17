Everything indicates that PlayStation y Naughty Dog They have an imminent announcement for users of PlayStation 5 and fans of The Last of Us. According to recent reports, a project from the popular franchise would be revealed very soon for the current Sony console.

While the news may excite many, the reality is that there are also many players disappointed for one simple reason: PS5 would receive a port of The Last of Us: Part II. Yes, the rumored sequel remastering.

The Last of Us: Part II llegaría pronto a PlayStation 5

According to a report from leaker and insider PlayStationSize, a version of The Last of Us: Part II for PlayStation 5 was recently added to the PlayStation database, suggesting an announcement and probably an imminent release.

The source confirmed to Insider Gaming that it is a native version of the game for the current Sony console, so it would take advantage of its technology. This coincides with hints and rumors about a remaster that surfaced weeks ago.

Various informants assure that the remaster will be announced this year and that it will arrive beginning of 2024 on PS5. It is also said to be coming to PC, but approximately 6 months after its debut on consoles. Regarding its optimizations, there is talk of graphic improvements and support for the DualSense.

As of this writing, neither PlayStation nor Naughty Dog have confirmed the game’s existence. However, it is believed that it could be an announcement reserved for The Game Awards 2023an event that will take place in December.

As for the fans, there are players excited to relive this adventure with improvements; However, there are also disappointed people, as they believe that a remastering of such a recent game is not worth it.

