Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a game much loved by fans, but it has some functions and features which in many cases have not been convincing. Or the lack of interesting and continuous content that can maintain interest in the game.

Some complaints that many players have complained about. Animal Crossing has always invited us to personalize our homes, and with the last installment we can do it with the entire island. Although the game has expanded in this sense, it has not expanded much in the gameplay section.

This is why the inclusion of an “inventory wheel” could solve many playable problems that has the game right now. Boosting sensations and discovering a completely new world of possibilities is something that is within reach of a simple update.

Currently we have to open the inventory manually to equip or “unequip” ourselves with objects and accessories, doing everything from an “inventory wheel” as if it were a quick menu, would give us much more ease and adapt the gameplay to what is needed from a current Animal Crossing. Do you think this feature would solve many problems and annoyances in the title’s gameplay currently?

