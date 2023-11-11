An interesting proposal for fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how it could improve for future installments, this time adopting a Pokémon function.

Specifically, it seems that GameRant has proposed that the Animal Crossing franchise include the “shiny neighbors” function in the future. This would basically be variants of another color of existing neighbors, in the same way that shiny Pokémon exist.

How could this work? The medium proposes these advantages:

More excitement: The ability to find “shiny” villagers would add excitement to the villager hunt and make the hunt a more exciting and desired goal for players.

Increased diversity: Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons was criticized for having villagers with too similar personalities, “shiny” variants could increase the diversity and uniqueness of the villagers.

Increased game longevity: The addition of “shiny” villagers could keep players engaged for longer, as seeking out and collecting these rare variants would be a long-term goal.

Animal Crossing challenges with shinies

However, they also point out these challenges:

Creating additional models: To implement “shiny” villagers, it would require the creation of recolored models for each of the 413 villagers in the game. This could be a significant development challenge.

Player Market: The introduction of “shiny” villagers could increase third-party market activity related to the buying and selling of villagers, which could raise issues in terms of fairness in the game.

Balance of probabilities: Adjusting the probabilities of finding special neighbors to be challenging but achievable would be a challenge to keep the game balanced.

Additional Rewards and Mechanics: To increase the odds of finding “shiny” villagers, the game may need to introduce additional rewards or mechanics, which would require additional design and development.

What do you think about the topic? We read you below! If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of New Horizons at this link.

Fuente.