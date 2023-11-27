Animal Crossing: New Horizons has one of the most extensive and varied video game communities todayand. And as usually happens in these situations, creativity breaks through and leaves us with constructions and events that are worth reporting.

A player of Animal Crossing has surprised its own community with an entrance to a museum that seems straight out of another game. With artificial waterfalls, walls reminiscent of the Roman Empire and a completely ancient and classic style that feels luxurious.

I never used to give two hoots about museum entrances, but I’m kinda pleased how mine turned out!

byu/KMK33133 inAnimalCrossing

The truth is that the design is very curious to see and is inspiring for other players to follow some of the key guidelines that this player has followed creating this marvel. Animal Crossing is one of the games with the most active community that’s on Nintendo Switch right now.

Sharing a detail like this with all of you, it will surely help so that part of the Nintendo community Get back in the game and put your creative skills to use in your own village. Will you give it a try?

