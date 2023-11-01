Animal Crossing is full of surprises, events and additions that we cannot miss if we are lovers of the Nintendo game. Looking ahead to next month and the following ones, changes are expected to occur in the game, both in items, objects and features that we can obtain, as well as new additions never seen before. In this article as a guide, we will review everything new that will come to Animal Crossing in the future, so if you are a fan of the saga, you will be very interested in:

All Animal Crossing fish

November events

Animal Crossing is divided into zones depending on whether we are in the northern or southern hemisphere. Players will be able to enjoy the following events depending on the hemisphere they are in:

In the northern hemisphere:

Mushroom season (November 1-30, 2023). Maple leaf season (November 16-25). In the same way, the ingredients can be used in DIY Recipes. And that’s not all, since in the Maple Leaf Season, we will be able to collect many more items.

In the southern hemisphere:

Another bug event will be held starting November 18. You can compete in the bug capture tournament to earn capture points and experience. Escape the routine in Animal Crossing with these new events.

New Bugs

Norte

Name Location Time of day Price Dragonfly Flying All day 500 Moles Underground All day 500 Tarantula Above ground 7pm – 4am 8,000

On

Name Location Time of day Price Tiger dragonfly Flying 8am – 5pm 4,500 Diving beetle In water 8am – 7pm 800 Sasakia Charonda (butterfly) Flying 4am – 7pm 3,000 River skater In water 8am – 7pm 130 Ornithoptera alexandrae (butterfly) Flying 8am – 4pm 4,000 Rosalía batesí beetle In the trees All day 3,000 Scorpion On the surface 7pm – 4am 8,000 Violin beetle In the trees All day 450

New Fish

Norte

Name Location Time of day Shadow size Price Amarguillo River All day Very small 900 Blowfish Sea 9pm – 4am Small 5,000 Swordfish Dock All day Very Large 10,000 Balloonfish Sea 4pm – 9am Large 2,500 Tuna Dock All day Very Large 7,000

On

Name Location Time of day Shadow size Price Angelfish Rivers 4pm – 9am Small 3,000 Betta Rivers 9am – 4pm Small 2,500 Catfish Ponds 4pm – 9am Large 800 Frog Ponds All day Small 120 Giant Trevally Dock All day Large 4,500 Mahi-mahi Dock All day Large 6,000 Doctor fish Ríos 9am – 4pm Very small 1,500 Rainbow fish Ríos 9am – 4pm Very small 800

New Creatures from the Deep Sea

Norte

Name Time of day Shadow size Speed ​​Price Buye dle Pacific All day Medium Medium 1,900 Red King Crab All day Large Fast 8,000 Sea cucumber All day Medium Slow 500 Sea pig 4pm – 9am Medium Fast 10,000 Snow crab All the day Big Rapid 6,000

On

Name Time of day Shadow size Speed ​​Price Giant Gig Coral All day Very Large Very fast 15,000 Sea urchin All day Small Slow 1,700 Slate urchin 4pm – 9am Small Medium 2,000 Spotted garden eel 4am – 9pm Medium Slow 1,100 Vampire squid 4pm – 9am Large Quick 10,000