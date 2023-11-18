Suara.com – The chairman of the PKS DPP, Mardani Ali Sera, responded to the target of the Change Coalition’s presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan, who wants to pass the second round in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

According to Mardani, Anies and the Change Coalition were not considered in the presidential election or were underdogs.

“Alon-alon is just playing, we are aware of the underdog condition,” said Mardani in a short message quoted on Saturday (18/11/2023).

Mardani said that PKS wants the election to be part of education for the community.

“It’s not just the results, but the way and ethics must be taken care of,” he said.

He said that the Change Coalition was trying to make history through honorable means.

“We want this history to be written in gold ink, not black ink because any means justifies,” he added.

Previously it was reported that Anies was targeting entering the second round in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. According to him, this target will be achieved if he can control the votes in DKI Jakarta, West Java (Jabar) and Banten.

“If Jakarta, West Java and Banten are solid. Then God willing, we can go to the second round, God willing,” said Anies when giving a speech at the Matahari Guard volunteer event at the Joang ’45 Building, Central Jakarta, Friday (17/11/2023) .

According to Anies, passing the second round in the 2024 presidential election is a simple target.

The former Governor of Jakarta is not arrogant about being able to immediately win the Presidential Election in one round.

“Our target is simple, enter the second round and that is a simple target,” said Anies.

For Anies, the victory he wants to achieve is not in the interests of the pair Anies and Muhaimin Iskandar or the Change Coalition party.

“This is winning a movement for change to restore dignity in national life,” he said.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair is serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran is serial number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud is serial number 3 when determining the serial numbers of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

“Returning family life to a normal atmosphere where prices of basic necessities are controlled, where jobs are more easily available, where education is available equally to all,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Anies and Muhaimin have officially paired up as presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2024 elections. Both have been appointed by the Indonesian KPU.

Apart from that, Anies and Muhaimin have also received serial numbers in the 2024 presidential election. The couple, often called AMIN, has received serial number 1.