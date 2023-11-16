Suara.com – The economic sector is a priority for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD and Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar, even though each has a different focus.

Meanwhile, the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka pair is considered to have no “breakthrough” because it only relies on the claims of success of President Joko Widodo’s government. Words such as “economy”, “just and prosperous”, and “developed” are the phrases that appear most frequently in the vision and mission documents of the presidential candidates.

Unfortunately, the issue of the climate and environmental crisis has not yet become a concern for the three presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs competing in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres). This vision and mission can help understand the priorities of each pair and get an overview of their work plans, according to Derry Wijaya, a data scientist from Monash University Indonesia, who analyzed data on the vision and mission documents of the presidential and vice presidential candidates.