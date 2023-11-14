Suara.com – Supporters of the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, shouted together chants of winning one round in the 2024 presidential election. This shout became even more echoing after the pair promoted by the Coalition for Change got number one during the drawing conducted by the Indonesian KPU.

Based on Suara.com’s monitoring, this moment occurred during the drawing of presidential election serial numbers at the Indonesian KPU office, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). The couple, often called AMIN, received number 1 in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

AMIN supporters who were present at the location were seen holding up posters that read ‘1 AMIN’. They look compact wearing plain white shirts.

“Vote for AMIN, vote for AMIN, vote for AMIN number one,” shouted AMIN supporters at the location.

“Number one, one round, number one, one round, choose Anies, Anies-Muhaimin,” they continued.

As is known, the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar received number 1 in the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have serial number 2. Finally, the pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD have serial number 3.

This is based on the drawing carried out in the KPU open plenary session at the KPU yard, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

“Thus, the serial numbers for the presidential and vice presidential candidates for 2024 are serial number one for the candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, serial number two for Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and serial number three for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD,” said Chairman of the Indonesian KPU Hasyim Asy’ari at the KPU Office.

It is known that the KPU has named three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election, namely Anies Baswedan with Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar Pranowo with Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto with Gibran Rakabuming Raka.