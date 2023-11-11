The team bus returned this morning from Sittard, where they lost 4-1 last night. In recent weeks they have also lost to SC Heerenveen (3-0), PSV (0-6) and in the cup the amateurs of HHC Hardenberg (2-0) were too strong for the Premier League player.
The team bus returned this morning from Sittard, where they lost 4-1 last night. In recent weeks they have also lost to SC Heerenveen (3-0), PSV (0-6) and in the cup the amateurs of HHC Hardenberg (2-0) were too strong for the Premier League player.
Leave a Reply