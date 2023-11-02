loading…

Beer company workers relieve themselves in production tanks. Photo/Weibo/BBC

BEIJING – A worker in China urinated into a beer tank in Tsingtao after an argument with his colleague.

The worker was filmed urinating into a tank used to store ingredients for making one of China’s most popular beers last month.

The video then went viral on social media and received tens of millions of views.

“The worker has been detained,” said an official report, reported by the BBC.

Officials from the city of Pingdu – where the factory is located – found that the worker was helping unload containers of malt from a truck at the time of the incident.

In a statement on the city’s official Weibo page, they said the worker, surnamed Cui, had an argument with a truck driver over moving his vehicle.

Cui then climbed into the container he had just emptied and urinated into it.

Cui’s actions were caught on camera by the driver, who then published the video on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

In a statement published on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, Tsingtao said the worker had been placed in administrative detention for property damage.