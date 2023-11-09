Isabella Falautano joins Angelini Industries: “I welcomed the challenge with great enthusiasm”

Isabella Falautano enter with the role of Group Chief Sustainability Officer in Angelini Industries, industrial group Italian company active in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors with 5,800 employees in 21 countries and a turnover of 2 billion euros. Isabella Falautano He will be responsible for the Group’s ESG strategy and all sustainability initiatives and projects. Isabella reports to the CEO of Angelini Industries, Sergio Marullo di Condojanni and is part of the Leadership Team. With over 25 years of career in sustainability and public relationsIsabella Falautano has held managerial positions from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, to the neo-bank Illimity to multinationals such as AXA.

Who is Isabella Falautano

Graduated with honors at Sapienza in ‘Political Sciences’ and with a Master in International Development, moves between the Institute for International Affairs, the World Bank and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and then arrives at a over twenty years of managerial career. First Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, then the multinational AXA for over a decade as executive director of communication, sustainability and institutional relations. Subsequently he enters the top management of illimity to position the neobank and make it grow as “sustainable native”. After two years as a civil servant on sustainability issues in Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, you returned to the private sector as Group Chief Sustainability Officer of Angelini Industries, bringing with you your values ​​relating to social innovation e diversityof which she is an active promoter in initiatives such as Valore D, Angels 4 Women and Il Cielo Itinerante.

Angelini Industries, CEO Marullo: “With this appointment the group strengthens its commitment to sustainability”

Sergio Marullo by Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Industries commented: “I am particularly pleased to welcome Isabella, a professional prominent in the sustainability panorama, strongly in line, even on a personal level, with the values ​​that characterize our Group: ethics, innovation, performance, engagement. With his appointment, our Group further strengthens its commitment to sustainability, giving this function a leading role that is strongly rooted in our purpose and our businesses.”

Isabella Falautano: “We will carry forward a holistic approach starting from people”

Isabella FalautanoGroup Chief Sustainability Officer di Angelini Industries: “I welcomed the challenge with great enthusiasm to contribute to building the long-term sustainability strategy of an industrial group present in various sectors such as Angelini Industries. We will carry out a holistic approach which addresses the various economic, social and environmental impacts for the sustainable and resilient development of the Group. Starting from the people and ecosystems of which the Group is part and their involvement in a collective journey to be undertaken together”.

Angelini Industries accelerates in sustainability, 82 million investments in research and development

As described in the 2022 sustainability report, Angelini Industries has provided to its 5,800 employeeswho in 94.2% of cases are hired with a permanent contract, over 187,000 hours of trainingof which 10,000 by the corporate academy Angelini Academy, and has corporate welfare was strengthened with various interventions including a bonus of 500 euros paid to Italian non-managerial employees following the increase in energy and consumer goods prices. In the last year Angelini Industries has invested 82 million euros in research and development.

The Group is committed to reducing the use of plastic and CO2 emissions. Through the Angelini Foundation, entirely financed by the Group’s profits, it promotes projects in the social field: in 2022 it contributed to the creation of the largest pediatric palliative care in Italy created byBambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital and supported organizations involved inhumanitarian emergency underway in Ukraine (Unicef, Italian Red Cross, Centro Astalli, Community of Sant’Egidio). With the ReStart project it has allocated 2 million euros to over 2,000 micro-businesses in the Marche region affected by the economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

