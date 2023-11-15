Ángel Cristo has managed to convince Bárbara Rey to do the gala and save the circus. The star invites him to her birthday party to refine their relationship.

The day has arrived and Barbara was hoping to celebrate her birthday in style but her meeting with the king has not turned out as she expected. Juan Carlos hasn’t even remembered that it was her birthday and Bárbara couldn’t be more disappointed.

The young woman comes home devastated and Chelo tries to lift her spirits and gets her friend to put on her best face and go out to celebrate her birthday with the people she loves most.

On the terrace, Ángel Cristo approaches to greet her and give her a gift: “I brought you something, it’s a detail… it’s a gift,” he points out.

Barbara, playful, approaches him: “If you want to get laid, you don’t need gifts,” says the young woman, seductively.

Ángel, stunned, gets nervous, but answers clearly: “I think you’re getting confused, I just want to remind you that rehearsals start tomorrow so please don’t be late,” says Ángel and before leaving he gives him a box.

Barbara opens that box and discovers a small porcelain brooch figurine as a union with which they hope to revive the circus.