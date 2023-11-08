Ángel Cristo knows that his circus is on its last legs. TVE has not accepted the proposal of its gala and after the return of Payasito, the tamer looks for a way to save him.

Clown convinces Ángel that all is not lost and that if there is a way for things to change, they have to go for it. Ángel listens to his friend and decides to go see Bárbara Rey to make her the proposal that will change his life.

Ángel, Payasito and Blasco appear at the filming where Bárbara Rey is filming with Rocío Dúrcal. Even though Blasco has already assured that he has spoken to someone in Bárbara’s circle and they do not want to know anything about the matter, the young man decides to try and talk directly to the starlet.

Paco Ostos, Bárbara’s right-hand man, receives the three friends, ensuring that he has not received news from the tamer or the supposed gala: “I know that Bárbara is a star, that she is at her best, but I deserve five minutes to talk to her,” Ángel asks.

Paco Ostos agrees and goes to talk to María, who is not very happy with the idea of ​​receiving the tamer. The young woman receives a mysterious call: “You are completely crazy, I also miss you a lot, but I can’t,” says the artist into the phone. “You’re absolutely crazy, haven’t you seen that this is full of paparazzi?” says Bárbara Rey when she discovers that the person she’s talking to on the phone is downstairs, waiting for her.

Blasco, Ángel and Payasito discover the starlet leaving there with a man and leaving them stranded. Paco Ostos apologizes to them, but Ángel was not amused and feels disappointed. It seems that talking to Bárbara Rey is going to be much more difficult than he expected.