It is not a surprise that, after some update of Android Auto, something stops working and, in general, it always tends to affect one brand of device more than others.

And the last reported bug of Android Auto It makes this operating system feel slow or completely unresponsive shortly after opening the application.

This is a problem that was already reported at the beginning of November, but has not yet been solved. and basically Android Auto no longer responds on a specific updated device run the latest versions of the application.

There is a common element, and that is that the affected users are using Xiaomi devicesso it is likely that some update from the Chinese manufacturer will not get along very well with Android Auto.

It is ruled out that this strange behavior is related to Android 14, because some devices with Android 13 are also experiencing this bug.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this news, there is no solution for thisso forget about clearing cache or deleting app data if you have this Android Auto problem and you have a Xiaomi device.

The only way you can use Android Auto is using another phone, so it is always advisable to have a second device that can get us out of some trouble.

It is unknown if Google is working on a solution, but we do know that Mountain View wants to perfect the Android Auto experience.

For example, they are working on a new option that will allow us to synchronize the mobile wallpaper with the Android Auto wallpaper.