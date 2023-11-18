Last weekend Android Auto 10.9 arrived in beta and was tested by a large group of people, regardless of whether they were subscribed to the preliminary tests or not.

Be that as it may, Google has been quite quick, and practically a week later, just released Android Auto 10.9 in stable versionthat is, it is now available to all users.

However, it is worth clarifying that Android Auto 10.9 stable version is being rolled out in stages, so if you do not have it available yet, you should still wait a few hours, although it should not take long.

Apparently, because Google does not release any note about the update, this version of Android Auto 10.9 It does not include any new functionality, but is focused on improving performance and solving errors.

Two new things, as they fall

In fact, many expected Android Auto 10.9 to include the vaunted and long-awaited new functionality which will allow us to use the same wallpaper on Android Auto and mobile devices.

This is a feature that it seems we won’t be able to see until next year, but it should be available soon in one of the next updates.

The other novelty is that it is not included in Android Auto 10.9, although it is already quite advanced, is the logout button in the notification center which, when touched, will allow us to instantly disconnect the wireless connection without having to deactivate Bluetooth.

We will see if the next version of Android Auto, which should be available at the end of this month, includes any of these two long-awaited features.