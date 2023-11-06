Google has already released the stable version of Android Auto 10.8, car operating system of the search engine company. It is a system that you install on your mobile as an app, but you cannot use it there, but when you connect the device to your car console, Android Auto will be launched there.

And like every time a new version of this operating system arrives, we are going to review the new features included in it. Unfortunately, as usual, there are almost no new changesWe will also explain why this is so. Additionally, we will end by mentioning how to update or install this new version.

What’s new in Android Auto 10.8

One of the new features of this new version is that maintains its interface with buttons on the left. That he maintains it is a novelty because the second of them is that has removed the top-down start that we saw in the previous version. Therefore, we don’t know if it was a mistake or if it was a test that they didn’t like.

But beyond this there are no more changes. As always, Google is advancing little by little and activating some functions for specific users, such as the new design of the Google Assistant, the new contact selector or the configuration for electric cars. They are functions announced a long time ago, but they have not been launched en masse.

Coolwalk, compatibility with Zoom or WebEx, the redesign of settings with Material You, changing the app that opens at startup or the disconnect button have not arrived for everyone either. Again, versions already announced months ago that have not been generally released.

This is because Google does not display all the news at once, but rather little by little they are reaching more and more users. Therefore, after updating you may see that some of them are activated, but it is also possible that you do not receive any. This caution is due to the fact that Google does not want any new development to cause widespread problems for everyone.

And the reason why the Android Auto news goes inside is that you must keep in mind that being a driving app for cars any mistake can be fatal For the users. Come on, they don’t want to risk massively launching a novelty that ends up causing problems and causing failures that could cost lives.

Update to Android Auto 10.8





The version we have of Android Auto 10.8 is the stable one, which means that Anyone can update in a simple way. You can do it directly through Google Play, searching for updates to the apps installed on your mobile, among which Android Auto will appear.

You can also download the update manually downloading its APK from APKMirror. The only decision you have to make is to choose the architecture of your mobile and whether it is ARM or ARM64, and download the latest available version. If your mobile is current, it is almost certainly the ARM64. Once downloaded, you just have to install the APK file on Android.