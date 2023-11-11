In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The entertainment revolution has arrived with the H96MAX RK3528 Android TV Box, and its 11.11 price is the talk of the market. 4K quality and superior performance, now accessible like never before.

We live in the era of streaming, where high definition content and digital platforms are the kings of entertainment. In this context, an Android TV Box becomes an essential device in any home looking to turn its television into a complete multimedia center. Because what happens if you don’t have a smart TV or yours no longer supports the latest applications?

That’s where the Android TV Box H96MAX RK3528, a small but powerful device that will transform your screen experience. And with the 11.11 sale festival on Aliexpress, purchasing this gadget is more accessible than ever: just 20 euros, or even cheaper thanks to the 11.11 Aliexpress coupons!

Android TV Box H96MAX RK3528

Entertainment without limits

Thanks to the Aliexpress 11.11 offers you can take home a 4K entertainment experience at the best price. Thanks to your 4K video output at 60Hzprepare the popcorn and enjoy your movies and series with image quality that will leave you breathless.

Count with one 64GB internal storage, more than enough space for all your favorite applications and a wide collection of multimedia content. Goodbye to the headaches of having to delete an application to make room for the new season of your favorite series.

Connectivity and performance: a step forward

The Bluetooth 5.0 technology It is another of the strong points of this TV Box. Forget about tangled cables and connect your devices wirelessly with stability and speed that will improve your user experience. From your mobile phone to your sound system, connectivity is fluid and without interruptions.

At the heart of the H96MAX RK3528 beats a CPU Cortex-A53, a processor that promises fast and efficient performance. Whether you’re browsing between apps or enjoying graphically demanding games, this CPU ensures a smooth, lag-free experience.

A world of possibilities with Android 13

We cannot forget that this device comes equipped with Android 13, the latest version of Google’s operating system for mobile devices. This not only means access to the latest technology and apps, but also an improved user interface and security updates that will keep your device up to date.

Android 13 opens the door to customizations that adapt to your lifestyle, learning from your habits and preferences to offer you a unique experience. Furthermore, with the acceso a Google Play Storeyou have in your hands an almost infinite catalog of applications and games to download.

11.11 offers on Aliexpress: your time to take advantage

Aliexpress has made it possible for this November 11thknown as Singles’ Day in China and famous for its massive discounts, is the perfect opportunity to get the H96MAX RK3528 Android TV Box.

Plus, you can apply discount codes to make the deal even sweeter. Imagine adding an additional discount to the ridiculous price to get a cutting-edge device for a price that seems from another era. Well: this is possible thanks to these Aliexpress 11.11 discount codes:

AEES15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros. AEES30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros. AEES50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros. AEES100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros. D11ES08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros. D11ES40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros.

Remember that the offers are for a limited time and the coupons have restrictions based on the purchase amount, so plan ahead and take advantage of this price festival to take the H96MAX RK3528 Android TV Box home and welcome a world of 4K content at your remote control.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.