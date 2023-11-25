Paolo Andreucci and Rudy Briani have won the 2023 Italian Rally Terra Championship. This is the first news that comes from the Monza Rally, the last stage of the Italian championship scheduled for 1 and 2 December which, even before its dispute, has already offered the ‘arithmetic ruling for the title in the dirt series.

The awarding of the championship to the MRF Tires crew was made official in these hours through the publication of the entry list for the Monza race, in which Nikolay Gryazin and Konstantin Aleksandrov will not take part. The pair engaged mainly in the World Championship were the only ones still able to challenge the championship leaders for victory.

So, with 72 points collected in the first five CIRT races, thanks to five consecutive podiums enhanced by two victories at Val d’Orcia and Marche, with 14 races won out of 45 faced in total, Andreucci and Briani with the Skoda Fabia prepared by H-Sport confirmed themselves as Italian Terra Champions for the third consecutive year.

Photo by: ACI Sport

Paolo Andreucci, Rudy Briani, Team MRF Tyres, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

14 TIMES “KILL”

It is the fourteenth Italian title for the timeless Paolo Andreucci, who at 58 years old adds this third success in the CIRT (’21, ’22, ’23) to the eleven collected in the CIR top series (all between 2001 and 2018 , from the first with the Ford Focus WRC to the last on the Peugeot 208 T16 R5).

This year the confirmation of the driver from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana began precisely from Radicofani, in the first Italian round held in March where he came from behind to win the victory, on the last special stage, against Giacomo Costenaro and Justin Bardini, followed by another Skoda by Tommaso Ciuffi and Pietro Cigni.

Having always started with the burden of No. 1 on the doors, and therefore tasked with leading the way in each rally, the reigning champions were then forced to settle for second position in the three central rallies of the season, when Gryazin-Aleksandrov did the their forceful entry into the CIRT.

However, the three consecutive victories of the WRC pair did not frustrate the talent of Andreucci, who regained the leadership last October with victory at the Marche Rally, taking advantage of the absence of his direct rivals.

This latest success in Cingoli also allowed the multiple Tuscan champion to arithmetically cancel out any ambition of the other competitors for the Terra title; so now, with Gryazin’s new absence in Monza, it’s game-match-match for Andreucci-Briani, still Italian Terra Champions.

However, the discussion remains open regarding the second position in the CIRT ranking, currently occupied by Gryazin with 52.5 net points. Behind him, taking advantage of the 1.5 coefficient of Monza, both Tommaso Ciuffi, now third with 37 points, and Enrico Oldrati fourth with 33 points but 2 potential points to “discard” will be able to attempt to overtake (the final classification will be drawn up on the basis of five results).

CLASSIFICA CIRT

1. Andreucci 72pts; 2. Gryazin 52.5pts; 3. Wisps 37pt; 4. Oldrati 33pt; 5. A. Pucci Grossi 21.5pts; 6. Data 16pt; 7. Battistolli 15pt; 8. Vagnini 14.5pts; 9. Panzani 13pt; 10. Costenaro, Dettori 12pt