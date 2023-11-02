Andretti is working to enter Formula 1, but this could happen not before 2025 despite the FIA ​​approval obtained a few weeks ago.

In order to enter as the 11th team, Andretti will however have to agree commercial terms with Formula One Management, which at the moment is far from guaranteed given that its leaders have shown themselves rather lukewarm regarding the presence of an additional team on the starting grid.

Michael Andretti recently spoke about this in a video released on YouTube by Bloomberg Originals. The team boss said he was surprised by the decision with which other teams are opposing the Andretti team’s entry into F1.

“We have to realize what we’re doing. We’re entering into something where there’s a lot of politics and things like that. It’s just the way it is and we’ll have to deal with it. I didn’t think it would be so difficult to get into F1. But we will demonstrate our value to be able to do this.”

He added: “First of all, the other teams think that we are a bunch of idiots here and that we don’t know what we are doing. But since we have a lot of experience in racing, we could approach it from a different point of view, and it could work”.

Andretti does not believe the argument that his arrival in F1 would be detrimental to other teams and thinks there is potential to grow the championship further.

“We believe that adding two more cars will only help the sport. Sure, it will take away a piece of the pie in prize money and everything else, but we think we can give more than we will take of the pie.” .

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Andretti Cadillac logo

Andretti believes the way his team intends to participate is totally different to how Haas has approached things by having a customer relationship with Ferrari.

“Haas had no infrastructure, they couldn’t build their car. They are mini-Ferrari, because they buy everything they can from Ferrari and they also have engineers coming from Maranello. Putting the cars on the track is the easy part.”

“We’re going to have to build our own car. And if you saw how big the deal is… I mean, it’s a big undertaking. There’s paperwork and probably, I don’t know, 500 pages of regulations.”

“In IndyCar you buy the car and you’re good to go, whereas in F1 you literally have to build the car from scratch. I think having a real American team, building the car and the engine in the US, will create a lot of interest in the US.”

Andretti also said that if he were to get the clearance to race in F1, he would have the resources and ability to be competitive: “We’re not at the point of debuting yet, but we feel like we have a fantastic plan. We’ve got General Motors and Cadillac behind us. , and that’s one thing, huge support.”

“So I think I have all the ingredients to be a competitive team one day, and then hopefully we can come to terms with Formula 1 to be able to race. If we can get in, it will be a great thing for the sport.”

