The Empoli coach turns 70 on Sunday “I think like a boy but I educate about the game and the profession. I can’t stand players who roll”

From correspondent GB Olivero

November 1st – EMPOLI

round cipher. Like the ball; like a closing circle; like the world, in which you can leave a beautiful mark even without trophies on the board but with the strength of competence, passion and education. On Sunday Aurelio Andreazzoli will celebrate his 70th birthday and will do so in training camp with Empoli, playing against Frosinone the following day: “I can’t imagine being such an adult. Sometimes I still think like an 18 year old, other times like a 30 year old. I feel the need and the pleasure of making a lot of effort and so I go mountain biking on extreme routes. And I know that if something happens to me I’ll look like an idiot…”.