November 1, 2023

Andrea Iannone doesn’t hide his enthusiasm

The first two “school days” in Superbike gave Andrea Iannone more than good impressions, according to what the Abruzzo centaur himself, rider of the Go Eleven team which will tackle the Superbike World Championship in 2024, declared after closing the first day on the Jerez circuit with the eleventh time he concluded the following day, Wednesday, in fifth position, less than a second from Remy Gardner, dominator of both days.

“Today was certainly a positive day – Iannone told the official channels of the GoEleven team – because we managed to lap much more than yesterday, this allowed us to better understand the bike and the tires which behaved very well”.

“The approach on the Panigale – he added – was love at first sight for me. It’s a bike that has very high power and thrust, and today my arms were a little affected by this. I thank Ducati and the Go Eleven team for all the effort put into this test.”

“The positive spirit with which we faced this return was fundamental” said the rider born in 1989, who chose Superbike to officially return to racing after the four-year disqualification.

©Fabio Fasanari