We spoke with Andrea Dovizioso about his new adventure as an entrepreneur, that is, owner and manager of a park and a track, mainly for motocross.

But with Dovi we also addressed other topics, some current and others relating to the past: first the battle between Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia.

In 2017 Dovizioso experienced a situation similar to that of Martin: close to his rival, so much so that he seriously threatened him. For Dovi the challenge is very balanced.

With Dovi, a fine analyst, it was also an opportunity to talk about safety, in relation to the MotoGP starts. Not only that: Andrea analyzed the overtaking on the outside attempted by Bagnaia on Binder and Martin in Thailand: a gamble, a courageous maneuver or a mistake?

Dovi’s explanation is, as usual, very technical. The 125 world champion also spoke about Honda HRC, of ​​which he was the official rider: who would he take in Marc Marquez’s place?