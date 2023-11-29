Up until six races before the end of the MX2 World Championship, Andrea Adamo was a young man with high hopes and great goals. An open road and no pressure, and a local team manager who, despite getting off the bike, was nothing more and nothing less than a legend

Up to six tests from the end of MX2 Motocross World Championship, Andrea Adamo he was a young man with high hopes and great goals. An open road but no pressure, at twenty there are still those who allow you to take your time to learn. He had landed at the reference team, KTM, he had a team manager from his country who, even though he got off the bike, was nothing more and nothing less than a legend.

Then the turning point, we would say, of awareness. That unscheduled title suddenly closer, wanting to be within reach. The change, now to better focus on the larger, in this case more difficult, objective. The chance to become World Champion. Opponents from all sides, even at home. Difficult. But no impossible. Time to bring out the difference.

Now that things have gone their way, as you get to know Andrea Adamo better or better, you realize that the young Champion is already great, not only in his legs and technique. This is what we call the Author of himself, the athlete who has gained awareness of extraordinary means, even in his head. In Maggiora, the apotheosis of the World Championship, Andrea learned one last thing: how to become World Champion!