Suara.com – Musician Andika Kangen Band is now furious and has taken legal action because his child was being bullied.

Andika’s son, Mahesa Mawla Bumi Chandika (Bumi) experienced intimidation by a student’s guardian or other student’s parents.

Andika in the video uploaded by @rumpii_asiik and @Pai_C1 on Tuesday (14/11/2023) appeared to be attacking one of the parents of a student who was threatening the Earth.

In fact, Andika did not hesitate to challenge the guardian of his child’s bullying student to a fight in the boxing ring.

“That’s why I said, let’s just box in the ring, my father and I,” said Andika Kangen Band.

Even though he received a lot of support, his action against the students’ parents added to the list of Andika Kangen Band controversies.

The reason is, Andika had taken the case to the police but was almost reckless in solving the case outside the law.

Andika Kangen Band Profile: Talented musician gets the nickname ‘Babang Tamvan’

Despite the controversy he caused, Andika Kangen Band is one of the most famous musicians throughout the country.

This man, who was born with the name Mahesa Andika Setiawan, joined the Kangen Band after being invited by his colleague, Dodhy.

Andika was born on November 12 1985 in Bandar Lampung, Lampung. Andika is familiarly called ‘Babang Tamvan’ by fans and haters because of his eccentric and charismatic style.

This nickname is also inseparable from his charm which attracts many women, as evidenced by the fact that he was married four times but ended up failing.

Bumi is a blessing from his marriage to Chairunnisa, his ex-wife.

Andika, Dodhy, and several other members of the Kangen Band have succeeded in making their band’s name famous thanks to various iconic songs.

Some of these songs are About Me, You & Him (2007) and Pujaan Hati (2009).

Career destroyed because of drugs

Unfortunately, Andika Kangen Band’s fame stopped halfway because he was proven to be using drugs.

Andika and all his colleagues were arrested on March 11 2011 on drug charges and only one tested negative during a urine test.

Get up and dance

After completing his legal matters, Andika immediately got up and started his career again. Andika has been in and out of the Kangen Band many times but remains active in creating and releasing new songs.

Andika also managed to work solo through the song Terdunia Rindu by Anji Manji. Now, Andika has decided to swerve into politics and run for office under the auspices of the National Mandate Party or PAN.

Contributor: Armand Ilham