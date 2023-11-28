Capcom has pleased Resident Evil fans both through remakes and through new installments. Thus, the studio has maintained a streak of annual releases since 2019, but it will apparently be broken next year.

Capcom is usually secretive about its productions, but fans express their wishes anyway, especially since Capcom seems to listen to them. In this way, many fans of the zombie franchise have nominated Resident Evil – Code: Veronica as their favorite installment to receive the remake treatment, but if they want to choose to keep the hope alive that it will come true, they will have to be patient.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Is Capcom working on a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica?

First, you should know that fans’ hopes were recently revived after a rumor of the supposed development of the remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica.

However, the renowned leaker Dusk Golem He was quick to address this rumor, not only dismissing it as a fabrication and calling it “nuisance” to later offer bad news for fans of the franchise.

According to the informant, there will be no Resident Evil title in 2024: neither new game nor remake, nothing.

Resident Evil drought looming

What franchise will be the game that Capcom will announce soon?

However, Dusk Golem assured that what Capcom is preparing is a game that will announce before 2024 and the best of all is that it will launch it before 2025, so the wait won’t be long.

Unfortunately, the leaker didn’t give any more details about it, so we have to wait to find out which franchise it belongs to.

In case you missed it: Capcom is working on the next version of its powerful engine.

Taking all of the above into account, fans believe that this is a new game in the Monster Hunter series, especially if we consider that next March it will celebrate its launch. 20th anniversary and that Capcom apparently anticipated the appearance of the new hunter.

We will keep you informed.

Did you expect Capcom to work on more Resident Evil remakes? What project do you think he will announce soon? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Capcom by visiting this page.

Related video: Franchises that Capcom needs to revive

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News