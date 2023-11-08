Known as the Anchorites, these guardians of the hidden path could unlock the future of the galaxy

The Star Wars saga has always taken us to explore rich and diverse cultures, but it’s a mysterious civilization that could be the key to its future: the Anchorites. This religious sect, first introduced in the 2023 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game, could possess lost knowledge that is vital to the saga, and here’s why.

The hidden prophecy

The Star Wars saga has been full of unexpected twists, and the Anchorites of Narkis are no exception. Collaborating with Cere Junda and Eno Cordova, this group dedicated themselves to protecting the Hidden Path, a secret network intended to safeguard those hunted by the Empire. Their bravery shines as they fight side-by-side with Cere during the Imperial siege on Jedha, a bravery that could prove essential in future games in the franchise.

But their mystery deepens by connecting them to the gods of Mortis, legendary beings introduced in The Clone Wars. The Father, one of these gods, called himself Anchorite, suggesting an ancestral connection between this sect and the more enigmatic aspects of the Force.

The Anchorites in the balance of force

The Anchorites, scattered throughout the galaxy, have kept a low profile, but their importance cannot be underestimated. With a millennia-long history of alliance with the Jedi and a dedicated focus on the light of the Force, this group has remained in the shadows, but their role in the future could be monumental. His intimate knowledge of the light could be the key to the remnants of the Jedi Order and to understanding the nature of the Force in its entirety.

Cal Kestis, a hero among the shadows

At the heart of this network of mysticism and power is Cal Kestis, the young Jedi who browse the secrets of the Hidden Path and discover the Anchorites. His journey, which goes beyond survival, makes him a nexus between ancient texts and emerging threats of the galaxy. It’s not just his skill with the lightsaber that sets him apart, but his perseverance and the empathy what he feels for those the war has left behind. Kestis represents a new hope, not only for the franchisebut for him Jedi legacy that seems to teeter on the brink of extinction.

Comparing it with legendary heroes Like Luke Skywalker or Rey, Cal carries a different burden, one more introspective and contemplative. Unlike them, their story is more intertwined intimately with forgotten traditions and the marginalized groupslike the Anchorites, whose relevance can be seen in the most dark and deep of Star Wars history. The figure of him, bridge between eras and culturesis essential to understanding how the past informs the future in this intergalactic narrative.

Return of the Mortis Gods

The enigmatic Baylan Skoll, played by Ray Stevenson in the Ahsoka series, is seen before destroyed statues of the Mortis gods, suggesting a quest for power that could lead him directly to the Anchorites. The series gives us a glimpse that the Anchorites could be the solution to handling Skoll and restoring balance to the Force.

The connection to Mortis also raises fascinating questions about the ancient history of the Force and how it could be explored in future installments of the saga, providing a rich backdrop for new stories.

The future of Star Wars

The presence of Zeffo tombs and the return of Thrawn and the Nightsisters to Dathomir at the end of Ahsoka could indicate that the Anchorites have a larger role to play. Introducing this group would not only please video game fans, but would provide an effective way to offer information essential to the development of the saga, without overloading viewers with tedious exposition.

The Anchorites, protectors of the Hidden Path and possible devotees of the Mortis gods, emerge as crucial characters in the intricate tapestry of Star Wars. With upcoming stories possibly picking up the thread of Ahsoka and other games, the saga is poised to reveal secrets that could define the fate of the galaxy. What awaits us could not only be an expansion of what we already know, but a leap into the unknown, guided by the ancient teachings of the Anchorites. And in the meantime, all the Star Wars films are waiting to be rediscovered on Disney+.