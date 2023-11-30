Suara.com – Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKN) Anas Urbaningrum assessed that Anies Baswedan’s decision not to choose Democratic Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) as his vice presidential candidate was correct.

According to him, there is no prospect of victory in the 2024 presidential election if the Anies-AHY pair unites.

Because, implicitly he mentioned that it only benefits one party.

This was said by Anas Urbaningrum on the Akbar Faizal Uncensored YouTube channel which was uploaded on Monday (27/11/2023).

“This is me as an observer…. At that time I heard a conversation that was basically like this… If at that time Anies AHY declared, the conversation, that declaration was a declaration of Anies’ defeat,” said Anas.

“At the same time, it was a declaration of victory for the Democrats. Because in that discussion, yes, if it were Anies-AHY, there would be no prospect of winning the presidential election,” he continued. See the video for more details.

Creative/VO/Editor: Abhi/Liv

(Full article: https://www.voice.com/politik-voice/2023/11/30/083049/anas-urbaningrum-besar-rahasia-batalnya-anies-elect-ahy-jadi-cawapres-tak-ada-prospek- win)